JTUM cancels May Day march

THE annual May Day march and rally observed by the trade union movement has been cancelled owing to the current covid19 pandemic.

The Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) announced in a statement on Thursday that, in doing their part to combat the virus, JTUM has taken the decision to cancel the event.

"We believe the best way to help combat the spread of the pandemic is by obeying all the health regulations given.”

“Understanding that the preservation of all life is extremely important, we again admonish everyone to please pay attention to all the health regulations and take the necessary precautions required to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

On Monday, the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) also announced the cancellation of the May Day march and rally planned for May 1 in San Fernando.

The OWTU said it had informed the police and San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello of the development.

In addition to cancelling May Day, the OWTU has also decided to postpone the Labour Day Primary School Competition which was initially scheduled to begin on May 20.

“It must be noted that because of our commitment, the competition has not been cancelled but we will continue to monitor the situation. A revised date will be based on the government’s instruction.

“As we join with the rest of the world in seeking to bring an end to this pandemic, the OWTU stands committed to do our part and therefore will advise on any further decisions made during this crucial time.”