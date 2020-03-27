Garcia: Mid-May date projected for SEA

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia in Parliament on Thursday. - Ayanna Kinsale

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said the ministry is projecting that the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam would be held in the second week of May.

"The situation with covid19 is extremely fluid and changes constantly."

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate Thursday.

He said the date for SEA and CSEC examinations would be difficult to forecast but "as it stands today" the ministry was working towards a date "somewhere in the middle of May" for the SEA exam.

"This, however, is subject to change."

Garcia added that the hope is that schools would reopen April 20 (after being closed due to covid19 prevention measures) but if that does not happen the ministry would have to move forward from there.

He said for CSEC and CAPE examinations CXC has put forward three options for consideration by Caribbean governments (which he did not elaborate on).

"Since the situation is so fluid we cannot hold ourselves to any specific time or date. Our decisions must be guided by the advice we receive from the Ministry of Health."

Independent Senator Paul Richards asked if any consideration would be given to having the exams in other formats including online applications. Garcia replied that any decision on CSEC and CAPE would have to be done after consultation not only with CXC but with the regional governments.

"Our ministry has been in direct contact and conversations with both CXC and the regional governments in an effort to decide our next step. And therefore at this time I cannot say until a decision is made."