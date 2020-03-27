Disappointed by Kamla

THE EDITOR: As a founding member of both Club 88 and UNC, I must express my disappointment, disapproval and disgust by the decision of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to "buss d mark" regarding TT's first covid19 related death.

At a time when the country should be united against the further spread of this virus, the previous prime minister chose to evoke hysteria by calling for the county to be shut down for two weeks in the wake of this death.

This came on the heels of the social media disclosure by Ian Alleyne (a person who could have been a minister in the previous government) that he had contracted the virus.

Mr Alleyne may have thought it good publicity for his TV program to make his ailment public while Mrs Persad-Bissesar may have felt the need to gain political points as a run up to the general election. Sadly, the anxiety and fear that was caused is unexpected from two people who hold themselves to be exemplars.

Kudos must go to the Chief Medical Officer and, grudgingly, the Minister of National Security both of whom despite being goaded by the press to confirm that Mr Alleyne was infected, maintained admirable professionalism in their responses.

Sadly, in an effort to be noticed, Mrs Persad-Bissessar has shown to one and all that she is unfit to lead this country. I will not be voting for any party of which she is the leader.

S. RAMPERSAD

San Fernando