Deyalsingh: Critical period for 20,000 to self-quarantine

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at a media briefing on Friday at the Ministry of Health, Park Street, Port of Spain. - Vidya Thurab

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said the country is at a "tipping point" this weekend.

TT could see an exponential rise in covid-19 cases if almost 20,000 nationals who returned to the country in the past few weeks do not self-quarantine themselves.

He was speaking at a media conference at the Health Ministry on Friday.

He said TT is one of more than 150 countries around the world that are affected by the covid19 pandemic.

"The global figures are quite alarming, they are quite frightening, and countries around the world are doing the best that they can to mitigate risk and to protect their citizens."

The World Health Organisation situation report for March 26 reported globally 462,684 confirmed cases, 49,219 of which were new, and 20,834 deaths, 2,401 of which were new.

Deyalsingh said as at Friday 453 samples had been sent to CARPHA for testing. Of those, 66 had tested positive.

He pointed out that out of the group that tested positive, 47 came from one source, a cruise ship (that went to Guadeloupe).

"Which means out of that we have 19 (other) cases.

"I give you this statistic not to blame anything or blame anybody. But the fact is, that should give us some degree of comfort, in that our risk of community spread is lower, coming out of those 19 cases, versus the entire 66 cases."

He reported that contact tracing for the 19 cases was well under way, especially primary contacts and secondary contacts.

He also said onerecovering covid19 patient has been discharged though the ministry was not identifying which one.

At a media conference on Monday Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram said medical officials were planning to test TT's first confirmed case very soon, and if two tests came back negative, the patient would be discharged.

Deyalsingh also reported this country's second covid-19 death.

He noted TT's borders were closed last Sunday and before that approximately 19,852 travellers and residents came into TT.

"That is where the tipping point is, because the vast majority of these 19,852 would have come from three major countries: the UK, Canada and the US. And we see what is happening in the UK and the US especially."

He stressed the country needs these 19,852 people to stay at home and self-quarantine.

He pointed out that symptoms generally appear between seven to eight days after exposure.

He said the country was now coming into the period where it is most critical for them to self-isolate.

"However, we know some persons do not heed these warnings."

He referred to an article about Guyana, where people were reportedly not behaving responsibly.