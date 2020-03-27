Deyalsingh: $157 m more for RHAs against covid19

Terrence Deyalsingh -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said an extra $157 million has been allocated to regional health authorities (RHAs) to fight any local spread of the covid19 global pandemic, addressing the post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. The North Central RHA will get $129.9 million, the bulk of the money, as it is at the focal point of the covid19 fight including both the Couva and Caura Hospitals where patients are quarantined.

Deyalsingh added that the Eastern RHA will get $6.2 million, the North West RHA gets $16.6 million and the South West RHA gets $4.5 million.

He said the funds will be used on consumables (such as gloves, swabs and syringes), human resources (such as consultants, house officers and nurses), infrastructure (such as isolation rooms and self-quarantine areas) and equipment (such as ventilators.) Deyalsingh said the Eastern RHA allocation includes the $85,000 per month cost of housing 68 citizens at Balandra, most of whom were found positive for the virus and sent to Couva Hospital.

Otherwise, Minister of Social Development Camille Robinson-Regis said all ministries have been asked to post on their web sites her ministry’s guidelines and application forms for social help to individuals retrenched due a business slowdown in TT due to the covid19 pandemic. “Those of you on a reduced income or who have been terminated can come in to the ministry. We’ll expedite your payment.” She said her ministry is hiring On The Job (OJT) trainees to help during the covid19 crisis.