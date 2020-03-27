Covid19 guidelines issued to senior citizens homes

Clarence Rambharat -

THE HEALTH MINISTRY has been issued guidelines to senior citizens homes with the covid19 pandemic, reported Leader of Government Business in the Senate Clarence Rambharat.

He was responding to an urgent question in the Senate Thursday on behalf of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

"Senior citizens homes accommodate elderly individuals and provide a spectrum of services. The Ministry of Health as part of its covid19 prevention, treatment and control strategy has issued guidelines for residents and the facilities in terms of personal hygiene, respiratory etiquette, social distancing, and creating a supportive environment for prevention and control...a limitation on visitation and greater vigilance and supervision of these homes by the Ministry of Health's staff, namely the county medical officer of health and the public health inspectors."

Rambharat said the Ministry of Health is partnering with the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services to implement and monitor those guidelines and to ensure the compliance with infection, prevention and control standards through routine assessment of these facilities.

He added that some homes, through the TT Residential Care Association, have instituted a ban on visitation.