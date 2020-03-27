Cops break up gatherings in central

Police had to break up bar limes and church congregations in Central Trinidad after reports were made to their new 555 hotline devoted to making reports on irresponsible individuals.

Police public information officer Wayne Mystar said police responded to reports of people congregating in high numbers in churches in central TT and bars in Piarco. He said police went to the areas and dispersed the crowds, reminding them of the necessity to refrain from gathering in large numbers in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (covid19).

In an earlier report Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said the 555 hotline was established for people to give information if they were aware of people who are not adhering to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health while combating the disease.