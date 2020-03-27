4 Sando teens held for car theft

Four San Fernando teenagers have been held for the assault of a taxi driver and theft of a vehicle in Ste Madeleine.

Police said around 9 pm on Wednesday Videsh Ballah, 56, from Cedar Hill, Princes Town, was working on the San Fernando/Princes Town route when four men entered his car on the taxi stand at Library Corner.

While on the Manahambre Road, one of the passengers pleaded with the driver to pull over because he needed to urinate.

Police said when Ballah did so, the men, all between the ages of 16 and 17, assaulted him and stole his car. He was left on the side of the road.

Ballah called the police and a nearby patrol unit gave chase. The assailants crashed into another police vehicle at a roadblock while trying to escape.

The men, from Union Hall, Pleasantville, Coffee Street, suffered injuries but were treated and released into police custody.

Insp James, Sgts Victor and Joseph and other police from the Southern Division responded to the call.