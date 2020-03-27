2nd local covid19 death confirmed

Image courtesy CDC

Hours after the Prime Minister announced the ramping-up of emergency measures to try and limit the spread of the covid19 virus official confirmation came on Friday that the country has suffered its second death due to the virus.

The Health Ministry said in a press release that "despite the best efforts of health care professionals," a second national who tested positive has died.

This was an elderly man with pre-existing medical complications. The country's first death was recorded on Wednesday and was also an elderly man.

The ministry also reported that one person who tested positive and was quarantined and treated has since been discharged.

The release also included an update on the latest tally of tests done by the Caribbean Public Health Authority (CARPHA) and the number of confirmed cases.

The ministry said CARPHA had tested 453 samples as of Friday and 66 came back positive, meaning there are 66 confirmed cases of the disease in TT.

Of the total number of cases, 47 are from a group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

Forty-four cases were from a group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise. Three were among a group who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68.