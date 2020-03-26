TT's covid19 cases up to 65

Image courtesy CDC

TT now has 65 confirmed cases of people who have tested positive for the covid19 virus. The number of deaths remains one, after the passing of an elderly man on Wednesday.

This information was issued by the Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon, after an earlier morning update said 61 people had coronavirus.

The latest cases include three more people who had returned from a cruise.

"Forty-seven (47) of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise, (44 from the group of 68 nationals who returned together and 3 additional persons, who were also on the cruise, but returned to Trinidad and Tobago separately, from the other 68)," said the ministry

The fourth is someone who had a history of recent travel.

As of Thursday afternoon, 415 samples were submitted to the the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing.

During the post-Cabinet press briefing, the Prime Minister announced an additional $153 million will be released to regional health agencies to deal with covid19 crisis.

He also again urged people to stay at home, saying that after Sunday restrictions on movement will be enforced except for employees of essential services, such as health workers.