Teens held for armed robbery in Sando

Police detained two boys, 16 and 17, who they believe robbed a tool and automotive store at gunpoint on Wednesday in San Fernando.

Up to Wednesday night, the suspects remained in custody as investigators searched for a third accomplice.

Reports are at about 3 pm, three gunmen entered Laughlin & De Gannes at Cross Crossing and announced a robbery.

They stole an undisclosed sum of money as well as cell phones, jewellery and personal valuables from customers. They got into a white AD wagon which sped off.

Police were contacted and they issued an all-points bulletin. Cpls Rishi Ramdass, Dave Ramai and Corey Aguillera and other police from the Southern Division responded.

PC Ali of the San Fernando CID as well as police from the emergency response patrol units from Southern and South Western Divisions also went in search of the bandits.

Police later found the getaway car abandoned at Pond Street in La Romaine. They also found the boys hiding at Windsor Street and Hibiscus Drive in La Romaine.