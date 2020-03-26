Sinanan: No suspected covid19 case on the ferry

The Jean de la Valette ferry.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said there is no information to suggest any passenger, foreign or local, suspected of having covid19 was allowed to travel on the ferry service.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House Wednesday from Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial who asked if Government was considering stopping the ferry service after a foreigner suspected of having covid19 was allowed to travel.

Sinanan reported the Port Authority has implemented several measures related to the ferry and cargo terminals and vessels operating on the seabridge including: restrictions to people exhibiting flu-like symptoms to the terminals and vessels; engagement of a sanitisation contractor to undertake steam cleaning of the vessels before and after sailings: use of anti-viral aerosol spray to sanitise during sailings and in the terminals; issue of personal protective equipment to staff; covid19 training and awareness for terminal and vessel staff; issue of additional disinfectant cleaners to vessels; restriction of shore leave to crew members on the ferries while vessels in port; implementation of two shift operations at Port of Spain and Scarborough terminals to prevent cross contamination of employees and cleaning of work space; and adjusted opening and closing times to facilitate sanitisation of work spaces.