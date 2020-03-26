Sick Ian Alleyne says show on hold

TV personality Ian Alleyne, in a Facebook post, announced that his show would be on hold for 21 days.

Alleyne, in the post, announced he has been quarantined for a minimum of 15 days after testing positive for covid19. “I know the importance of the show to you, but in these very challenging and unusual times, this is beyond my control,” Alleyne said.

On Tuesday night, videos began circulating on social media of Alleyne admitting he had contracted the disease after spending two days in Miami, and returning on March 15.

In one of the videos, a sobbing Alleyne told his son Israel, who was not seen but was also heard sobbing in the clip, that he (Alleyne) was heading off to quarantine and that he loved him dearly. Alleyne in the Facebook page on Thursday, added that advertisers will have their packages extended for the period that the show is off air.

He thanked the Ministry of Health, saying they had given him “tremendous support.” He also apologised for the part he played in the possible spread of the disease and pleaded with the public to listen to health officials.

“Even if you did not exhibit symptoms, as in my case, it is safer to isolate. Do not congregate and please respect the call for social distancing. Wash your hands, avoid touching your face. It is easy to be lulled into complacency but take my word for it; vigilance is your best bet right now,” Alleyne said.