Real reasons they returned
THE EDITOR: The real reason why those 20,000 Trinbagonians hustled to return home to Trinbago is simple; Trinbagonians who go foreign have to obey the rules of their host nation.
Over in foreign: reach late to work – next job, go to workand is required to actually work, no littering, no alcohol consumption in public areas, only indoors; obey social distancing, obey self isolation
Back home in TT: freedom, disobey self-isolation for 14 days rule, freedom, disobey and disregard social distancing, freedom, congregrate and lime and have a good time, freedom.
PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE
San Fernando
