Real reasons they returned

THE EDITOR: The real reason why those 20,000 Trinbagonians hustled to return home to Trinbago is simple; Trinbagonians who go foreign have to obey the rules of their host nation.

Over in foreign: reach late to work – next job, go to workand is required to actually work, no littering, no alcohol consumption in public areas, only indoors; obey social distancing, obey self isolation

Back home in TT: freedom, disobey self-isolation for 14 days rule, freedom, disobey and disregard social distancing, freedom, congregrate and lime and have a good time, freedom.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

San Fernando