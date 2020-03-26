Police move to Orange Alert to enforce self-isolation

-

Police will flood the streets with mobile patrols to clamp down on people who continue to break the law and congregate or run bars, restaurants, casinos and other recreation facilities as the country tries to circumvent the spread of covid19.

In response to the Prime Minister's announcement on Thursday that only essential services will be in operation from midnight on Sunday until April 15, the police have moved their alert threat level from yellow to orange with immediate effect.

A chart issued by the police shows Orange Alert goes into effect when there is a critical event, disaster or incident which is imminent or in effect.

The vacation leave for all police officers has been restricted, except in emergency cases.

In a statement, Commissioner Gary Griffith says if it becomes necessary, the police will move the alert to the highest level, Red.

Drivers can expect to see more mobile patrols from the Emergency Response Patrols and motorcycle unit as the operation goes into high gear.

Griffith said while police have been successful in persuading business operators to adhere to the recently amended Public Health Ordinance, officers will now be "moving one step forward" to ensure the laws are not broken.