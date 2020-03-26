Pharmacy, retail trade staff feeling covid19 strain

Some of the products on display at a pharmact which has had to restrict the number of items per customer. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS - Jeff Mayers

Staff at pharmacies, groceries and other retail businesses are complaining that they are feeling the strain of having to cater for the covid19 pandemic.

With these businesses being paced daily, despite the government’s call for social distancing and fewer public gatherings, some staff told Newsday they feel overwhelmed.

The names of the individuals and the businesses have been concealed to protect the identities of the interviewees.

A student doing a degree in pharmacy at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, who also works at a pharmacy in Couva, said since TT’s first case of covid19, there had been an immediate upsurge in the demand for certain products.

He said large numbers of customers are coming in for rubbing alcohol, hand sanitiser, vitamin C, hydrogen peroxide and masks and gloves.

“All items that we’d typically order every two to three weeks are now ordered almost daily. So we frequently have multiple orders coming in while multiple customers are in the pharmacy.”

Asked how he has been coping mentally, he said, “We have all been doing a couple extra hours a day.

"(It) looks nice when payday comes but is exhausting every day. Coming down to closing (time), you can tell we’re burnt (out).”

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the Supermarket Association urged customers to limit how many members of the same family shop at the same time, to practise social distancing and washing their hands, and also asked them not to panic. It added that the customers should “shop to the point.”

A female grocery store employee who works in San Fernando told Newsday that workers are tired, as their working hours have since been extended.

“People keep crowding the store, we’re not getting a break. I actually stayed home from work today because I am exhausted.”

A male worker from a different grocery, however, said because of his experience, it has been pretty normal but, “We just feel like we’re kinda at risk, but we just have to take the necessary precautions.”

A female employee said the grocery has been crowded and uncomfortable.

“Sanitiser was finished on the lanes. We didn’t even have sanitisers of our own, it’s only today we get.

“(There is) no Lysol on the shelves, no Lysol wipes or anything like that.”

A female retail store employee said there have been fights between customers trying to nab products.

“The store usually closes at 8.30pm, but when you have a closing shift, you leave 9.30pm. Last week, around 9.15pm – packed, jam-packed full of people. Some people were now asking for shopping carts.”

She said there are now limits on certain items such as water, Lysol, toilet paper, bread and sanitising wipes.

As a result, “People are basically taking out their anger on you even though it’s not your fault. And everyone is all panicky. But yeah, people fight over things.”

The owner of two pharmacies in east Trinidad told Newsday things have been hectic, but she ensured a fair roster was set for her staff members. Their working hours have also been reduced.

“I think this is a scary time, however, I think it’s also a time when we may see a lot of innovation regarding how we do business. Necessity is the mother of all invention.”

She said most customers have been buying hand sanitisers, vitamin C and methylated spirit in bulk.

Asked what message she has for the public at this time, she said, “Save medicines for the vulnerable, the asthmatics, the COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) sufferers, senior persons with lifestyle diseases. Do not stockpile medication.”

She added that while one of her pharmacies is closed for renovations, she is willing to reopen it to “serve the community during this period.”

The owner of two pharmacies in East Trinidad told Newsday things have been hectic, but she ensured a fair roster was set for her staff members. Their working hours have also been reduced.

“I think this is a scary time, however, I think it’s also a time when we may see a lot of innovation regarding how we do business. Necessity is the mother of all invention.”

She said most customers have been purchasing hand sanitisers, vitamin C and methylated spirit in bulk.

Asked what message she has for the public at this time, she said, “Save medicines for the vulnerable, the asthmatics, the COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) sufferers, senior persons with lifestyle diseases. Do not stockpile medication.”

She added that while one of her pharmacies is currently closed for renovations, she is willing to reopen to “serve the community during this period.”