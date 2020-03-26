PM: More money for health sector

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prime Minister said the Finance Minister has made $157 million available to the Ministry of Health to help build more capacity to deal with the crisis, especially among the regional health authorities.

While the North Central Regional Health Authority has been the focus of preparation during the first phase of response to the covid19 disease, the Government intends to equip the other regional authorities.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing, he assured the health sector will not be affected by the latest measures to curb the movement of people, which includes the ban on non-essential activities starting Sunday.

He said on the on-the-job trainees will be moved into the Social Development Ministry to help organise response and reaction to the most vulnerable.

Government has allocated $2 billion for social services and unemployment relief and VAT refunds.

Also, social distancing will be enforced for post-Cabinet media briefings and government media conferences with new arrangements hat would limit the number of people in the same space.

An estimated 20,000 nationals returned to TT before the borders closed and they are required to self-quarantine for 14-days.

Government closed schools and all learning institutions on March 16 until April 20, and since then closed access to beaches, sports facilities and recreation grounds and bars. It has placed restrictions on religious gatherings of more than 10 people, enforcing the measures under the Quarantine Act.

The public had also been urged to only conduct essential travel between Trinidad and Tobago.