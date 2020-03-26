CoP out of quarantine on Saturday

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he will self-quarantine when he returns to TT from London on Saturday. - Mark Lyndersay

COMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith will be out of his 14-day self quarantine on Saturday.

Newsday was told the top cop will resume normal duties from this weekend.

Sources said he is in good health.

He announced he would go into a self-quarantine as a precaution after going to a commissioners' conference in London.

In a Newsday report, Griffith said it was “the responsible thing to do” and assured he would still function as CoP despite being in quarantine.