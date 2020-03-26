Confirmed covid19 cases increase to 61

Image courtesy CDC

There are now 61 confirmed cases of people who have tested positive for the covid19 virus in this country. The information was issued by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning. The number represents an increase by one from Wednesday.

The ministry said the latest confirmed case is someone who had a history of recent travel.

“Forty-four of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise, (41from the group of 68 nationals who returned together and three additional persons, who were also on the cruise, but returned to Trinidad and Tobago separately, from the other 68).”

To date, 407 samples were submitted to the the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing.