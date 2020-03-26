Charlotte Street vending suspended
The Port of Spain City Corporation has temporarily suspended all street vending on Charlotte Street.
This is a measure to maintain social distancinginlight of the spread of covid19.
The suspension came into effect from Wednesday and will last until further notice.
In a media release on Thursday, the corporation also said Central Market Police will
now operate on a 24-hour basis.
Changes also include a temporary ban on selling produce, clothing or haberdashery items on Charlotte Street.
The corporation said health and safety remained its highest priority.
Comments
"Charlotte Street vending suspended"