Charlotte Street vending suspended

A scene at usually bustling Charlotte Street in Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS
The Port of Spain City Corporation has temporarily suspended all street vending on Charlotte Street.

This is a measure to maintain social distancinginlight of the spread of covid19.

The suspension came into effect from Wednesday and will last until further notice.

In a media release on Thursday, the corporation also said Central Market Police will
now operate on a 24-hour basis.

Changes also include a temporary ban on selling produce, clothing or haberdashery items on Charlotte Street.

The corporation said health and safety remained its highest priority.

