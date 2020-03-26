Body found at Forest Reserve identified

The decomposed body found in Fyzabad on Monday has been identified as that of a missing 33-year-old-man, police said.

Police said Jerome Barker, who lived at Dubarry Street in Fyzabad, went missing on March 18.

Relatives identified the body based on the clothes Barker was wearing when residents last saw him alive.

A 30-year-old tractor operator went to cut grass at Forest Reserve in Fyzabad at about 9.20 am on Monday and stumbled upon the body. The operator from Heritage Petroleum contacted police.

It was covered over with bamboo and had a wound to the neck. The body was lying face down about ten feet down a steep slope in an area called Forest Reserve 477.

South Western Division police among them ASP Ramdeen, Insps Neemai and Putkoo and Sgt Jaggernath visited the scene.

Insp Corrie, Cpl Deo and PCs Rahim and Ramsubhag and other police from the Homicide Bureau Region 3 also visited.

An autopsy was expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.