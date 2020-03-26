Arouca police station closed over covid19 fears

THE AROUCA POLICE STATION is closed after a police officer with a recent travel history began experiencing flu-like symptoms this week.

A media release from the police said Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith ordered the closure.

The release said the officer left the country on March 4, without the necessary approval, and went to St Maarten. When he returned Trinidad on March 7 he returned to work as normal, instead of self-quarantining.

The release said the station would be closed for sanitisation.

People in the area wishing to make reports should do so at the Arima, Maloney, Piarco or Tunapuna police stations.