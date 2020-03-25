Why go to the extreme?

THE EDITOR: Why has the Chaguaramas Development Authority taken the extreme measure of forbidding all pedestrians, runners and cyclists from being in the Chaguaramas area?

No doubt there have been groups flouting the social distancing strictures but if individuals either need or want to be outdoors for job related matters or for exercising, then a blanket restriction is overkill.

It is burdensome for the authorities to have to police irresponsible behaviour, but those in charge have jobs which now, many do not. So do curb the wrongdoers but allow common sense liberty for average citizens. We are fortunate to have a climate conducive to being outdoors, please allow individuals to benefit from this. And on another note, kudos to our Ministry of Health for the sterling efforts in this crisis.

BRENDA DE SILVA

Via e-mail