Tobago teachers giving SEA classes at home

Shelly-Ann Rollocks-Hackett, Schools Supervisor 111, Division of Education, Innovation and Energy. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Some teachers on the island are home-schooling – and hosting classes at their homes for more than ten students.

This was disclosed by Sherry-Ann Rollocks-Hackett, schools supervisor at the THA Division of Education, Innovation and Energy, who called on the teachers to stop.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Rollocks-Hackett said the division has received a report and the matter is being investigated.

“It is alleged…we have some teachers who are having SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) classes at their homes with more than ten persons involved. We are investigating that because that is dangerous and it's against the national call of the Prime Minister,” she said.

She said the division’s main focus, as the Prime Minister said is to save lives, "and that is also the lives of our young people and the children who are to prepare for SEA.”

She said she is hoping the teachers comply.

“Let good sense prevail as far as ensuring their own safety and the safety of the children that they have responsibility for.

“Yes, we know that people want to excel, whether it is in SEA or CSEC or CAPE, but let good sense prevail and to ensure that we do everything in our power to ensure the safety of their selves, their loved ones and the children.”

Last Thursday, Rollocks-Hackett told a news conference that several school administrators in Tobago have not heeded the government’s call to keep their doors closed until April 20. She said the division had been told some early childhood centres are still open.

“Now we have full compliance. The matter was investigated and all schools on the island are currently closed, further to the advice of the Prime Minister,” she said.

She said while they are away from classes, parents should keep their children occupied with meaningful activities, suggesting life skills such as carpentry, sewing and gardening.

Speaking to the media last Wednesday, Dr Rowley said SEA may be postponed until May but declined to get into details, as scientists have projected the virus could peak in May.

He said Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams (CAPE) may also be delayed, but will happen.

He said the intention is that by September schools can return to normal.