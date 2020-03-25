The other side of covid19

THE EDITOR: Today the world is still, the world is at rest, the world is quiet. Today we live in isolation, confinement and separation. We are encouraged to practice social distancing to save us from a deadly virus that has left the planet bewildered and confused.

When covid19 has blown over, there would be need for a post-mortem into the pandemic which for several months distated the agenda of the world and the lives of its 7 billion people.

Maybe in time, many scholarly papers, documentaries and perhaps Hollywood-styled movies would seek to portray and depict covid19 which apparently emanated from a bat, as the essential pause that was required in our previous rat-race world. Perhaps through the lens of some, the virus would be portrayed for the death and destruction it left behind.

But who would dare to peer into a wider lens from which a deadly pandemic could be construed as a much-needed reawakening of a world? Fact is, any theory that covid19 was a “necessary evil”, may be construed as a thought laden with bacteria which should be sanitized with alacrity.

But consider for example, that the virus has bent us into a more civil and co-operative world willing to abide by laws, restrictions and limitations brought about by necessity. Consider too, a quarantine that may have re-energized family life and values and rejuvenated personal, private and family relationships, ironically through social distancing.

Consider a virus that has generated political action by forcing global leaders to take decisions to safeguard the welfare of the young, the elderly and underprivileged. Right here in TT, leaders of government and opposition have consulted, albeit a microscopic reflection perhaps of the need for accommodating dialogue throughout the globe.

Consider too, restrictions that brought global travel to near standstill may have served as a reprieve from the worsening environmental pollution and that greenhouse gas emissions were reduced through less traffic in our airspace and on the roads.

In the aftermath of this pandemic would anyone dare to write that this “necessary evil” has forced us to rethink our priorities to preserve our planet against man-made abuse or misuse?

ASHVANI MAHABIR

Cunupia