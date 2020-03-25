Online action to keep you going

Choreographer Bridgette Wilson is offering free dance classes on Instagram. -

MANY people who are self-isolating in keeping with government mandates arising from the covid19 pandemic are complaining of boredom. However, there are many activities that can be carried out online or come with an offline format. Choreographer Bridgette Wilson is offering free dance classes on Instagram, with a different format and target audience each day.

The classes will include ballet/barre conditioning, adult beginners, intermediate/advanced ballet, a children’s class for ages seven-plus, boot camp for ages 15-plus, and children’s ballet, from Monday to Saturday respectively. Weekday classes start at 5:30 pm, while weekend classes start at 10 am. The classes cater for ages from three-and-a-half years and up. Rebel Women Literature, based in Jamaica, is hosting daily poetry readings on Instagram, which on Tuesday will include TT’s Shivanee Ramlochan.

Founder of popular board-gaming business Board at Home Christopher Naranjit launched a free downloadable Trini-Taboo on YouTube on Monday.EatahFood, one of the most popular local food blogs, posts daily recipes with easy-to-follow directions and advice for those who are committed to staying at home. Host Baidawi Assing compiled a list of essential grocery items to stock up on. Artist and writer Danielle Boodoo-Fortune has uploaded a package of colouring pages for a small cost on her Etsy shop. Internationally, artistes such as John Legend are live-streaming concerts from their homes and chef Massimo Bottura is offering free virtual cooking classes on Instagram.

For those interested in education and learning, the YMCA has launched free online classes, universities are offering free classes, Cambridge University Press and the J-STOR academic database are offering free access to publications and Scholastic is offering free activities to keep children occupied.