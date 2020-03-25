No bail for 3 robbery suspects

Four men who allegedly robbed a woman and her 14-year-old son at gunpoint at their home on March 15 appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The accused men, who are between 22 and 60, faced senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan charged with four offences which arose from the alleged incident.

Cpl Lezama jointly charged them with having a gun and ammunition. They also face two counts of robbery with violence.

Except for one, the magistrate denied bail and remanded them into police custody. The trio each have criminal records. The magistrate granted $250,000 magistrate registrar-approved bail to the fourth accused who did not have previous convictions or any pending matters.

The men are from the Morvant/Laventille area.

Sgt Alicia Soodeen prosecuted and the magistrate adjourned the case to April 20.

The charges stemmed from a robbery at about 12.15 pm March 15 at Chandernagore in Chaguanas. Police said a woman, 41, and her son were about to enter their premises at Bhaggan Trace. when three men, two carrying guns, accosted them and announced the robbery. Police are contending that they struck the boy on his chest and forced both to the ground. The bandits then entered and ransacked the house. They stole cash, jewellery, cellphones and other valuables before getting into a silver Axio car driven by an accomplice.

In an exercise co-ordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Smith and ASP Pierre and supervised by Sgt Ali and Cpl Lezama, police intercepted a car on the highway minutes later near the Caroni bird sanctuary.

Police searched the car and found the stolen items as well as a gun with one round of ammunition. They arrested the four.