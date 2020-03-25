$Million dollar pastor file to go to DPP "soon"

Pastor Vinworth Anthony Dayal

INVESTIGATORS probing the source of funds of a pastor who approached Central Bank with $28 million in cotton bills during the demonitisation period are close to ending their investigation.

Police sources told Newsday their investigation was coming to a close and they would approach the Director of Public Prosecutions with a file “soon.”

On December 31, 2019, the last day on which officials of Central Bank said they would be accepting cotton $100 bills to exchange for new polymer bills, Vinworth Dayal, who heads the Third Exodus Assembly Church in Longdenville, Chagauanas, went to the bank with close to $28 million to exchange.

The pastor got into hot water when he was asked to provide proper documentation for how he got the money, and couldn’t.

The pastor said, however, the money came from tithes which he collected over the years.

Police searched his house at Ocean Avenue, Gulf View, La Romaine and seized an additional $2 million in smaller bills.

Investigators were granted a detention order by the court to seize the money pending the investigation.