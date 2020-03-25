Lewis confident TT athletes can overcome challenges

TTOC president Brian Lewis. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE INTERNATIONAL Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee confirmed the news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020, but not later than summer 2021, following a conference call on Tuesday.

The president of Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committees (TTOC), Brian Lewis said, “TTOC expresses its full support to the IOC and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee for their joint decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The health of the athletes and all Olympic stakeholders is the number one priority.”

He continued, “The TTOC appreciates the certainty this decision provides athletes and NOCs who can now plan on the basis that the Games will not take place this year but not later than summer 2021.”

Lewis who is also the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) added, “We can't down play the public health risks with the covid19 pandemic accelerating around the world. Covid19 is creating havoc around the world with devastating economic consequences.

"It is very important that all TTOC and TTCGA stakeholders continue to follow the guidance and advice provided by the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health. We all have a responsibility to protect our nation and do everything possible to protect the health and well-being of each other.”

Commenting on the impact that decision will have on our athletes, he said, “I am sure our athletes prefer addressing the problems and challenges of having to refocus rather than dealing with a cancelled Olympics. That is a huge relief for us all as it takes away the uncertainty and speculation of is it on or off. I am confident that our athletes will overcome the challenges.”

He further stated, “We have been in contact with them and that access remains open. If they need any issues or concerns addressed, continue to feel free to contact me or TTOC project officer athlete welfare and services Rheeza Grant.”

The IOC will announce the new dates for the Olympics within the next four weeks. The Games will be added to the already packed 2021 that includes World Championships Aquatics Championships, (July 16-August 1 in Fukuoka, Japan), World Championships Athletics (August 6-15 in Eugene, Oregon, United States), Caribbean Games (June 30-July 4 in Guadeloupe), Junior Pan Am Games (June 5-19 in Cali, Colombia), Commonwealth Youth Games (August 1-7 in TT) and European Football Championship (June 11-July 11).