Elderly man is TT’s first covid19 death

An elderly man has been confirmed as TT's first confirmed fatality in the covid19 pandemic. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed this in a release sent just after 8 pm on Wednesday.

He said the patient had a pre-existing medical condition.

Deyalsingh said he was making the announcement with “great sadness,” and offered his condolences to the patient’s family

He said the ministry had delayed the release of the information “so that the family would have ample time to receive and process this information.

When asked about reports of the death as he left Parliament earlier in the evening, Deyalsingh refused to confirm them.

In Wednesday night’s release he urged everyone to “take a humanistic approach and respect patient confidentiality and the family’s right to privacy at this time. Please allow them to mourn in peace.”

He also thanked the medical team who cared for the patientand who “acted professionally and provided the highest level of care to this patient, and continues to do so for all other patients.”

He asked the public to remain calm and continue practising the recommendations of the Ministry of Health on personal hygiene and social distancing.

He ended, “I assure you all that, together, we do have the power to overcome this health challenge.”