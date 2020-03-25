Bravo releases covid19 song

Cricketer Dwayne Bravo. - Ayanna Kinsale

WEST Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has released another song, this time highlighting the coronavirus.

Bravo has released a number of songs over the years including his popular sports song Champion. In his latest song, Bravo highlights the precautions that people must take to protect themselves from the virus such as washing hands thoroughly and staying indoors. Lyrics also include "The world needs a helping hand" and "We not giving up, we want this madness to stop."

Bravo, who recently made a return to the West Indies team, describes the pandemic as a bad, sad situation said it is time to come together. He said all religions and races are affected by the virus and asked people to pray for the world naming TT, Italy, Jamaica, India, China and USA among other countries.