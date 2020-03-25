Athlete's health is key says quarantined parent

THE HEALTH and wellbeing of the national athlete who tested positive for covid19 is of primary importance amidst the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The TT sportsman was scheduled to make his Olympic debut at the now suspended Summer Games and is currently resting comfortably at the Caura Hospital after returning a positive test on March 16.

Speaking to the athlete’s father – who is also in self-quarantine at home – on Tuesday, he indicated his son’s health remains top priority as compared to him making his Olympic berth.

“To be quite honest, we’re thinking more of his health than the Olympics,” he said. “The most anticipating thing right now is his health and wellbeing and that he gets discharged as soon as possible.”

The parent, in addition to several other family members, sport officials and fellow athletes, who were in direct contact with the athlete prior to his admittance to hospital, have since been contacted by health officials and requested to practice self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. To date, none have shown symptoms of the virus.

The athlete recently returned from Germany and is presumed to have contracted coronavirus en route to Trinidad. He however, did participate at a national meet on March 11 and then experienced an upset stomach and bouts of vomiting on the following day.

He was then tested for covid19 and returned a positive result three days later, before being warded at the hospital on March 16. According to his father, the athlete is being well taken care of and remains confident of a full recovery.

The parent added, “We’re waiting right now. He’s still in good spirits. He continues to show no symptoms at all. He’s comfortable, as best as he could be.

"This is a 26-year old who is confined, so from that perspective, he has accepted his time there. So far everyone is good so far and we’re keeping positive.”

Additionally, a top sport official is also practicing a 14-day self-quarantine, having been in contact with the athlete prior to him testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The sport administrator also recently returned from Europe within the same duration as the athlete and is presently taking the required precautionary measures.