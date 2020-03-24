TT now up to 57 covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

As of 4 pm on Tuesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in TT hadrisen to 57, according to a media release from the Ministry of Health.

The release said of the four latest cases, one person had a history of recent travel.

Another was known to have had contact with a person with a history of recent travel.

The remaining two returned from a cruise but entered the country separately from the group of 68 nationals who were brought back from the same cruise.

The release said the total number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for the coronavirus is now 353.

During a media briefing earlier on Tuesday at the Ministry of Health, Park Street, Port of Spain, Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said 4,000 coronavirus test kits from China were already in TT and would be put to use shortly to ensure early detection to combat the spread of the disease.