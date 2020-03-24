Trini-born principal, 36, dies in Brooklyn of covid19 complications

A 36-year-old Brooklyn principal, who was originally from Trinidad, died on Monday evening owing to complications from covid19, according to several US media reports.

Dez-Ann Romain was the principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy in Brownsville.

A report by chalkbeat.org said it was the first known death of a public school staff member which was related to the pandemic in New York.

"This is painful for all of us, and I extend my deepest condolences to the Brooklyn Democracy Academy community, and the family of principal Romain," schools chancellor Richard Carranza said in a statement.

He was also quoted as saying: "We’ll be there for the students and staff through whatever means necessary during this impossibly difficult time."

Since March 16, the city’s public schools have been shut down. However, teachers and principals were still asked to report to work for three days last week. This move, the article said, garnered criticism among some educators and observers, who feared for their health and worried they could spread the disease.

CBS New York also reported the death.

An article by James Gordon in the Daily Mail on Tuesday said the academy that Romain headed is a transfer school for students who struggled in other schools.

There have been 125 covid19-related deaths in New York City, it said.