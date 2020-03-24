Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo via his Facebook page.

The 2020 Olympic Games have officially been postponed to an unconfirmed date in 2021 owing to the spread of covid19.

The announcement was made by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Twitter on Monday morning.

It said, “After his telephone talks with IOC (International Olympic Committee) president (Thomas) Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021.”