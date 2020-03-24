Tobago airbridge restricted to essential travel

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said the airbridge between Trinidad and Tobago has been restricted to essential travel as part of covid19 prevention measures.

He was speaking at a media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

"This decision and this strong suggestion is to again try and reduce the potential for contact spread between Trinidad and Tobago on the aircraft."

He said the services will continue flying and the ministry has been in discussions with Caribbean Airlines which will make an announcement on the number of people that will be carried on a plane load and the amount of service,

"But at this stage the Government is asking that only essential travel be conducted via the airbridge."

He said the ferry service, however, is continuing and has a lot more capacity on a daily basis and people who need to travel between the islands are asked to consider the use of the ferry. He added that the restriction will not affect the flow of goods between the islands.

Young also reported that after discussion with the police the 555 hotline will be converted to a line where people can report bars or other places where people are congregating in breach of the Public Health Ordinance regulations that last until April 30. He said when the information is given to the police officers would be dispatched.

"Let us not have our police service being distracted with closing bars and asking people not to congregate in bars."

He noted similar restrictions had been imposed on cinemas, clubs, and gaming houses. He reported people continue to congregate at gaming houses and police would be sent to shut these down at the same period in time.

Young said religious services had to be added and congregating is limited to ten.

"This was made necessary by some of the irresponsible behaviour of persons still congregating and persons still asking for their worshippers to still congregate. So now we have the force of the law. But we are still asking persons to abide by it and not let us have to send our law enforcement orders to ensure that this is complied with."