Point Fortin man killed as wife, daughter sleep

Stock photo

A Point Fortin man was shot and killed early on Tuesday morning after an intruder broke into his house.

Police said Kevon Bernard, 21, was asleep with his girlfriend and three-year-old daughter at their home at around 3.45 am when a gunman came in and shot Bernard once.

The gunman escaped in a gold Nissan Almera.

Police found a.38 revolver at the scene.