Plea to TSTT

THE EDITOR: We have seen many highly commendable acts of kindness by several state and private enterprises in the present pandemic situation. Among these is TTEC, with no disconnections; banks, with deferred payments; as well as various stores with respect to instalments on purchased made.

In the same spirit, I ask TSTT to reconsider restoring phone services they would have recently disconnected. The phone must be seen as an essential service in this present covid19 situation. Quite obvious is the possible urgent need to contact ambulance service, family members and health personnel, to name but a few.

This is not a request to cancel the phone bill but rather to defer payments for a short period of time, as the renewal of driver's permit was done. TSTT has an opportunity to show good corporate social responsibility here.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Via e-mail