P/Town corporation chairman: Shop with haste and leave

- photos courtesy Deryck Mathura

Shop with haste and leave to make space for other customers.

This is the advice from chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation Gowrie Roopnarine to customers of the market at Cacique Street.

"Only ten people will be allowed at a time in the market. We are putting things in place to make sure we comply with instructions about social distancing. We are also putting measures in place for when the market opens to ensure that people who are waiting outside do not stand close to one another," Roopnarine told Newsday.

Effective Monday, the opening and closing hours of the market have been reduced owing to the covid19 pandemic. Its hours on Mondays to Fridays are from 6 am to 2 pm. Previously it was from 6 am to 5 pm.

On Saturdays, the market would be opened from 6 am to 4 pm.

On Sunday, Roopnarine together with councillors Deryck Mathura and Alvin Keyree Daniel and municipal police oversaw the sanitation of the market.

It was not opened for business and the chairman said it is now closed on Sundays until further notice.

Gowrie is assuring the public that the corporation’s public health department would continue to sanitise regularly in order to reduce/eliminate the spread of covid19.

In a public notice at the market, the corporation called on people to avoid loitering, spitting and littering.