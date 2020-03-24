Man killed after shooting at police

A 25-year-old Arouca man is dead after he shot at police at his home early on Tuesday morning.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force Central went to the home of Pychius Regis at Windy Hill, Arouca, at around 1.30 am.

They had a search warrant for guns and ammunition.

When they got to the house nobody answered their calls.

As they entered the bedroom, Regis who was hidden inside, is said to have shot at them. Police returned fire, hitting him several times.

They took him to the Arima Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Police found a Glock pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest at the house.