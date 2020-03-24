Leaders need to be responsible

THE EDITOR: It is beyond ironic that a "popular" pastor last week spoke about guarding against the "fear factor" with respect to covid19. He spoke about the miracles of divine health and divine healing. The very next evening, this same pastor held a meeting where hundreds attended his service. To make matters worse, he published an advertisement for additional services later on in the week.

This at a time when other religious institutions are putting the health of their congregations first. It seems that money is the God of this pastor. Government has been trying to use moral suasion to get people to understand the seriousness of the covid19 situation.

Now that there has been a spike to 51 confirmed cases, it is hoped all recalcitrant religious leaders take note and do the right thing. As an aside, it will be interesting to find out what the lawyer put in his letter to the government regarding the 68 nationals returned and quarantined after the cruise.

LINUS F. DIDIER

Mt Hope