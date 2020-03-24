Judge to rule on Cedar Grove injunction in April

MASKED: Attorneys for Cedar Grove Primary School Stefan Ramkissoon, left, and Dinesh Rambally, leave the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on Monday after attending court. - Jada Loutoo

JUSTICE Margaret Mohammed will give a ruling by April 17 on an application filed by Cedar Grove Primary School to have an injunction against it discharged.

The judge was expected to hear oral submissions in the matter on Monday but told attorneys for both sides that because of the threat of covid19 and the protocols implemented by the Judiciary, she will not hold a hearing.

Instead, she advised that she will deliver her ruling on or before April 17, and will rely on the submissions advanced electronically.

In February, the mother of a child at the school received an injunction restraining the school’s authorities from preventing her son from attending the school.

The injunction was granted by Justice Frank Seepersad at a late-night hearing.