Hire young, unemployed doctors

THE EDITOR: The gaps in our public health service are now being revealed. The Ministry of Health is asking for retired doctors and others to assist. There is concern that if UWI does not graduate the 200 plus doctors in June, there will be a further gap within the health system.

The first step is to hire unemployed doctors, with at least a one-year contract., especially in the community. There are presently employed (LOCUM) doctors on weekly contracts in the NCRHA for close to two years with no benefits, no sick leave, no vacation, etc. this is also the case in other RHAs.

The international recommendation for Specialist Medical Officers/Consultants in a 500-bed hospital, serving a population of 300,000, as determined by a group of specialist, colleges and organisations of the Royal Colleges (1998) are:

Accident and Emergency (5), General Surgery (15), Orthopaedics (15), Urology (5), ENT (6), Max-Fac (maxillo facial) (3), Plastic (4) for a total of 53.

Non-surgery sectors include Cardiology (5), Gastroenterology (5), Respiratory (5), Diabetes/Endocrine (5), Care of the Elderly (5), Neurology (5), Haematology (4), Renal (3), Infection (3) and Palliative (2) for a total of 42. Both sectors combined will bring a total of 95. It's important to note that some specialties are not represented in this recommendation by the Royal Colleges, for eg Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, etc.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

San Fernando