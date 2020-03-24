Crime watch host says he tested positive for covid19

Ian Alleyne

Talk show host Ian Alleyne says he has been diagnosed with the covid19 disease and will take steps to isolate himself from his family.

Alleyne, the host of Synergy's Crime Watch TV show, made a series of emotionally charged videos in which he said he tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting his doctor on Tuesday.

Alleyne said he was in Miami for two days and returned to Trinidad on March 15 before travel restrictions were imposed.

In another short video, Alleyne was shown attempting to console his son from a distance.

Up until 11 pm on Tuesday, there was no official confirmation from the Ministry of Health about Alleyne's claims. The number of confirmed cases is 57.

Alleyne also urged the public to get themselves tested if they felt unwell or suspected they may have been in contact with someone who contracted the disease.

On March 16, the Prime Minister announced the closure of all schools and universities until April 20 in light of the pandemic.

Government closed TT's borders at midnight on March 22.