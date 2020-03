Camacho new TTMF chair

New SporTT chairman Douglas Camacho -

Insurance executive Douglas Camacho is the new chairman of the TT Mortgage Finance Co, following the companies annual meeting on March 20. He replaces Ansel Howell who resigned, also effective March 20. Other directors were re-elected, namely Ann Chan Chow, Niala Persad-Poliah and Athena Ryan. Camacho is also chairman of the Sport Company of TT (SporTT).