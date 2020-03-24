Brits leave TT amid covid19 concerns

Passengers line up at the British Airways counter at Piarco International airport to catch the first of three repatriation flights to the UK on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

British citizens and residents in TT took advantage of the opportunity to return home on Monday evening amid concerns over the covid19 disease.

Although TT's borders are officially closed, three one-way British Airways flights were arranged, with the co-operation of the TT government, to take them back to the UK this week.

Newsday went to Piarco Airport and spoke to Rosie Rackal, a TT expat living in England, who said despite a significantly larger number of covid19 cases in England than in TT, she was returning there to be closer to her son.

Rackal also said she was pleased with the response of the government in containing the infection, but was disappointed in public's attitude towards the outbreak.

"My sister is back in the UK and she was on the phone telling me about how entire shelves are empty in the supermarket. But I'm still going back home (to England) because my son is there and if anything happens he will take care of me. I'm close to 78 years old, and if I get ill here in Trinidad I have nobody to take care of me.

"I think the government acted promptly with the containment measures but I can't say the same with some of the people who don't wash their hands and cough without covering their mouths. They will only understand the gravity of the situation if they become infected."

Newsday spoke to a man who said he was visiting TT on business and looked forward to returning to England.

He said he was still trying to make preparations to return home but was unsure whether the flight was already booked.

"Right now I'm just trying to organise a flight to get back home.

"As bad as things are getting over there (in England), my family is still back there and I don't want to be away from them in a time like this."