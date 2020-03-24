53rd TT covid19 case confirmed

AN ADDITIONAL two people have tested positive for covid19, taking the total TT figure to 53 confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

One of the two new cases involved someone with a recent travel history.

The Ministry of Health, in a media release, said the person was isolated immediately upon disembarking a plane at the ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago and is being treated in isolation at the Scarborough General Hospital. Contract tracing was subsequently started.

It is understood that measures are being taken to take the patient to Trinidad, where they will likely be treated at the Couva hospital.

The second new case, the ministry added, is a "primary contact" of an existing recent imported case.

In total, 41 of the 53 positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

Of the 68 people who returned from the cruise, 40 returned together, and one additional person, who was also on the cruise, returned separately before the others.