TT striker Cornwall focused on personal training

Afiyah Cornwall -

ALL OFFICIAL training sessions may be off but that isn’t stopping TT women’s football team forward Afiyah Cornwall from pushing on in her efforts to becoming the best she can be.

The Carapichaima East Secondary player scored seven goals in the recent CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship in Dominican Republic, scoring in every match before TT’s 4-0 quarter-final loss to Mexico.

Currently back home, Cornwall is not letting the covid19 restrictions get in the way of her workouts.

“I am from Waterloo Road, Carapichaima,” she said. “I’m 17 years old. When I was seven years old I joined a club called Waterloo Institute with coach Edna. I fell in love with the game. Behind my house is a savannah where I spent most of my time sweating with boys so it was really easy to start playing against girls. I love competing against others and I love to be challenged.”

Who has been a source of inspiration for you?

“Throughout my journey my family always inspired me and pushed me to do better. My mother is my number one supporter and fan. She never misses a training session or game. She gives me the confidence and drive to reach far in football.”

Do you enjoy any other sporting activities?

“I also play cricket and track and field for my school and I spend most of my time outside of that with my friends.”

What was it like in camp trying to get the chemistry going prior to the tournament and maintaining it in Dominican Republic?

“Most of the players I already played with them since we were 15 so it was really easy communicating with them and getting things done during the tour. We all know what we wanted to achieve and it was about putting in the work and believing in our abilities.”

You were dominant with seven goals during the tournament and also during the pre-tournament warm-up games while wearing the captain’s armband. Tell is about your style and approach...

“It wasn’t really about being the captain of the team that made me play the way I played. I play football all the time with confidence. I enjoy putting out my best all the time especially when I represent my country. I love football and I love to win. I hate losing.”

And while we’re on a break during covid19, what have you been up to?

“During this coronavirus period, I am spending a lot of my time doing personal training at home and watching lots of football on TV like old matches on replay. I think time is precious and we have to make the best of it. I have no problems being able to do the work on my own. Of course I also enjoy spending some time with my friends when I am able to.”

thettfa.com