TT covid19 cases up to 51

Image courtesy CDC

The number of covid19 cases in TT has risen to 51.

The Health Ministry in a release, on Monday morning, said the number of samples submitted to CARPHA for testing was 311, and the number of samples tested positive 51. On Saturday the number of cases jumped from 9 to 49 as 40 of the people who had been quarantined at Balandra after returning from a cruise tested positive. It then increased by one on Sunday.

The ministry reported 41 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise – 40 from the group of 68 nationals who returned together and one additional person, who was also on the cruise, but returned to TT separately, prior to the other 68. All 51 cases had a history of recent travel.

"The Ministry of Health confirms that all positive covid19 cases, thus far, have been imported."

The ministry once again urged the public to practise social distancing of at least six feet. The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from covid19:

- wash your hands properly with soap and water

- use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser if water and soap are not available

- cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

- dispose of tissue immediately after using

- cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

- avoid touching your face

- sanitize hard surfaces (tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible

- avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

- and stay home if you are ill

The ministry also advised that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and, where possible, limit their occupancy.