Starbucks gives thank you coffee to medical staff

Starbucks workers get ready to make a coffee delivery to medical professionals. PHOTO courtesy Starbucks TT - Starbucks

Until March 30, Starbucks will be providing free brewed coffee to doctors and nurses as a thank you for all the hard work they’ve done and will do while dealing with coronavirus.

Friday was International Day of Happiness, and March 30 is National Doctor’s Day. Between this period, Starbucks will be sending travellers – a container that can carry 12 cups of coffee – to hospitals nationwide through the TT Medical Association, which will distribute the coffee to the hospitals.

Dr Safeeya Mohammed, outreach officer for the Medical Association, said a little kindness goes a long way to helping the morale and spirit of the health care professionals.

“Doctors are coming out and we want to show appreciation. The fact is, we are well aware of the risk and sacrifice. With International Day of Happiness, we thought what could we do to have an impact?”

The international coffee chain will be sending the coffee to decrease contact between Starbucks staff and the doctors as health care workers are one of the at-risk groups of contracting and spreading coronavirus. Doctors and nurses with ID can also go to any Starbucks nationwide and request a cup of coffee.

She said this initiative is not only for doctors but all health care professionals as doctors, nurses and others are working as a team to contain the situation.

On Friday coffee was delivered to Port of Spain General Hospital and the Arima Health Facility. The coffee will be taken to all the major tertiary health care institutions, which include San Fernando General Hospital, Sangre Grande Hospital, the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and hopefully, Couva Hospital, which is being used a quarantine location for patients with covid19.

Mohammed said the association is ensuring that the coffee deliveries adhere to the strict infection control policy of each institution.

“It is important at this time to recognise the challenges and sacrifices health care professionals are enduring for our nation and all efforts to action this initiative was well worth it.

“The doctors are under stress. It’s the little acts of kindness that matter. We don’t need anything grand. A cup of coffee is a cup of happiness.”

Shane Lue Choy, marketing and communications representative for Starbucks, told Newsday in a phone call that the company wanted to put a pep in doctors’ steps. “Doctors are going all day. They are having such a big impact on the population. We wanted to do something to show them that we appreciate all their hard work.”